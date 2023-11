Festive lights twinkle in downtown Tipp City in preparation for the Yuletide Winter Gathering on Friday, Nov. 10. The city is hosting Christmas events all weekend in partnership with Tipp City Merchants. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Residents gather in front of the Zion Lutheran Church for the Christmas tree lighting during the annual Tipp City Merchant’s Yuletide Winter Gathering on Friday, Nov. 10. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

Festive lights twinkle in downtown Tipp City in preparation for the Yuletide Winter Gathering on Friday, Nov. 10. The city is hosting Christmas events all weekend in partnership with Tipp City Merchants.

Residents gather in front of the Zion Lutheran Church for the Christmas tree lighting during the annual Tipp City Merchant’s Yuletide Winter Gathering on Friday, Nov. 10.