Poco Loco Swim Gear opens in Piqua

Poco Loco Swim Gear Owners Lori and Scott Robinson, surrounded by their family and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson, celebrates opening on North Main Street in Piqua on Thursday, Nov. 9. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Poco Loco Swim Gear is open in downtown Piqua on North Main Street after relocating from Lima under new ownership. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — Poco Loco Swim Gear celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 325 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Nov. 9. The business is under new ownership and has relocated from Lima to Piqua during the summer 2023.

Lori and Scott Robinson, of Troy, bought the business in June 2023 and found its new location in August. They sought to be close to both Interstate 75 and a local YMCA.

“Our three daughters swam and when Dan and Kelly Endicott decided to retire, we decided to buy it,” said Lori Robinson.

The Endicotts had owned Poco Loco for 28 years and the Robinson’s were faithful customers for 10 years before choosing to buy the business. Scott runs the swim gear business, while Lori still works as an occupational therapist.

They sell swim wear to colleges, such as Bluffton University and Ohio Northern University as well as to several Indiana schools and numerous swim teams at various YMCAs, the Robinsons said. Poco Loco offers all major brands with a large inventory in the shop. It was their goal to be near help swimmers who need gear who are meeting at the neighboring Piqua YMCA around the corner. Scott said if they don’t already have it in stock, they can get what the customer is looking for.

“And we go to the teams,” Lori said, of attending several YMCA swim meets. “We have pop-up stores where we bring three trailers along for team try-ons right there.”

The Robinsons said taking on the new business has been good but hectic, as there aren’t any other similar businesses close by.

“It’s been good, but very busy. So many people were so glad there is a store nearby. So many people are happy, but then the Lima people are not as happy to see the business move,” Scott said.

They are looking to expand their website, the Robinsons said, and also get into more of the schools for the swim teams.

The store is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, from noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Poco Loco Swim Gear can be reached at 937-606-2499 or by visiting its website at https://www.pocolocoswimgear.com/