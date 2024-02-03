Jacob Roeth goes to the top of Miami East, family scoring list

Jacob Roeth is presented the game ball for breaking the Miami East school scoring record Friday night as his father Justin Roeth and aunt Jessie Roeth look on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacob Roeth flies past Riverside’s Dominik Stotler to score the basket that made him Miami East’s all-time leading scorer. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Devon Abshire shoots over Nate Copas of Riverside Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kamden Wolfe goes up for two points. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Ty Rohrer shoots the basketball Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacob Roeth heads across the court to present his grandparents with the game ball Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Breaking the all-time scoring record for Miami East basketball Friday night on Senior Night was memorable for Miami East guard Jacob Roeth was memorable.

Going to the top of the family scoring list was priceless.

Roeth who had already broken Preston Elifritz’s school record for assists and Damien Mackesy’s school record for steals, passed both his aunt — Jessie Roeth — and Travis Mumma on the night and now has 1,645 points after scoring 31 in the Vikings 60-53 victory over Riverside.

“I remember us sitting in the living room when he was five years old,” Jacob’s father and Miami East coach Justin Roeth said. “And he told her (Jessie Roeth) he was going to break her record one day.”

She certainly set the bar high during a career in which she played on Miami East’s only two Final Four teams in girls basketball and played with Jacob’s mom — the late Carrie Chivington Roeth — on both teams.

“For as long as I have been playing, I dreamed about it,” Jacob Roeth said. “My aunt (Jessie Roeth) is now second (on the family scoring list). It was amazing to do it on senior night with all my buddies here to celebrate with.”

Jacob passed Jessie with a basket early in the second quarter.

Less than a minute later, he pass Mumma with a drive to the basket with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.

“In a way, I did want to get it early,” Jacob said. “But, I still had to let the ball come to me. But, it was good to get it out of the way in the second quarter.”

After getting the record, the game was stopped and Jacob was presented with the game ball.

He ran across the court and up into the Miami East crowd, presenting the ball to Roxy and David Chivington — his grandparents and Carrie’s mom and dad.

“I know that meant a lot to them,” Justin Roeth said. “He told me he was going to tell them that was for Carrie. He lost his mom when he was three (to cancer) and it has been tough for him (growing up without a mom). But, he was always determined not to let that stop him from being successful. He wasn’t going to use that as an excuse.”

Jacob Roeth has been around the game almost since birth.

“My dad (Justin Roeth) was JV coach when I was little,” he said. “I have always been around the game.”

And Justin learned early on just how astute Jacob was with numbers.

“Jacob (Roeth) has always been a numbers guy,” Justin Roeth said. “Even when he was three or four, he would be sitting on the bench during the JV game and tell me, ‘You are down five now.’”

And throughout his career, he has displayed the same work ethic that Justin, Carrie and Jessie always had.

“He has played 91 games (in high school),” Justin Roeth said. “He has never missed anything. Not a practice, shoot-around or game. He has been every single thing the team has done. Of course, I am proud, but the Miami East school district can be proud having someone like that represent them and be a leader.

“It is not easy being the coach’s son. There is always going to be some criticism. He is tough, not just physically, but mentally.”

He showed the again this week.

After being fouled on a drive to the basket against Troy Christian Tuesday night, he lost several teeth.

“He had roots exposed,” Justin Roeth said. “That is why he became a little wobbly. But, he went right back in an finished the game.”

As for Friday night’s game, which saw the Vikings improve to 11-7 and 8-3, East had a 32-23 lead at halftime.

But, the Pirates would rally and take a 37-36 lead late in the third quarter.

“You have to give Riverside credit,” Jacob Roeth said. “They were hitting shots.”

That is when Devon Abshire had a putback and two free throws to put the Vikings in front for good.

Roeth would add two free throws. Abshire would two baseline jumpers and Ty Rohrer would scored off an assist from Roeth to make it 48-42.

The Pirates got within 50-47, before Rohrer would scored off a Roeth assist and Roeth would score himself to make it 54-47. Riverside never got closer than three points the rest of the way.

“The disappointing thing in the third quarter was we had quite a few turnovers,” Justin Roeth said. “Then, we settled down and Devon (Abshire) stepped up. You always want to see a senior do that on Senior Night. We got him the ball and he can hit that jumper.”

Roeth also had seven rebounds and six assists in the game.

He now has 471 assists, 210 steals and 471 rebounds — trailing only Rich McKinney and Mackesy on the rebound list.

“I think some of that comes from longevity,” Roeth said. “When you play for four years, those numbers start to add up.”

Abshire finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Rohrer had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kamden Wolfe had 16 rebounds in the game.

“You know, you look at that,” Justin Roeth said. “Kamden (Wolfe) had 16 rebounds. That was big in a game like this. I think hitting 12 of 12 free throws in the second half was big.”

East finished 22 of 48 from the floor for 46 percent, including one of eight from long range for 12 percent. The Vikings made 15 of 16 free throws for 94 percent.

Riverside was 20 of 56 from the floor for 36 percent, including six of 24 on 3-pointers for 25 percent.

The Pirates converted seven of 12 free throws for 58 percent.

East won the battle of the boards 39-19, but had 11 turnovers to the Pirates six.

Jacob Roeth said there is still a lot to accomplish this season for the Vikings.

“We have four games left,” he said. “We just have to take them one game at a time.”

After a game where someone who is all about numbers put himself at the top of Miami East and family scoring list.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]