The Miami County Courthouse is all lit up and in the spirit for the Troy Strawberry Festival during the Strawberry Jam on Friday, June 2, in downtown Troy. The Strawberry Jam features live music, kids’ activities and special evening hours at local shops and restaurants.

The full Troy Strawberry Festival goes from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and on Sunday, June 4, re-opens at 10 a.m. through until 6 p.m.