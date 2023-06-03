Norma Ross Memorial Community Concert set for Sunday, June 11

DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) will conclude its 2022-23 Stained Glass Series on Sunday, June 11, at 5 p.m.

The series is located at New Season Ministry, 5711 Shull Road, Huber Heights. This intimate concert features the Dayton Philharmonic under the direction of Neal Gittleman and collaborations with New Season Ministry’s choir and musicians.

Dayton Opera Artist-in-Residence Kaylah Oderah joins the orchestra in a beautiful aria from The Marriage of Figaro and Hal Johnson’s African American spiritual, “Witness.” The evening concludes with a combined performance of the popular Gospel song Goodness of God. The Bob Ross Auto Group generously underwrites DPAA’s Stained Glass Series in memory of Norma Ross, a tireless advocate for music and minority youth.

The concert is free to the public, and tickets are not required for entry.

DPAA’s Stained Glass Series offers a more personal, intimate concert experience held in local churches throughout Dayton, said a press release from DPAA. It is part of a series of community outreach efforts called the Norma Ross Memorial Community Concerts. Each concert’s program is tailored to include the church’s choir and musicians, the Dayton Philharmonic, and other artists such as a soloist or dancers. Dayton Opera Artist-in-Residence Kayla Oderah sings “Ginuse alfin il momento/Deh vieni non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro with the orchestra and the stirring African American spiritual Witness. The New Season Ministry’s Choir joins the orchestra in the Gospel hymn, Goodness of God, arranged for this performance by Neal Gittleman.

“Back in the dark days of Spring 2020, New Season Ministry was the first church to have its Stained Glass Concert canceled due to COVID,” says Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman said in the release. “It would have been their first time hosting the series. But the folks at New Season turned their disappointment into enthusiasm for keeping the Stained Glass Series going through the pandemic.”

“Schneata Shyne-Turner and Ray Turner from New Season worked hand-in-hand with me on developing our 2021 Stained Glass stream,” continues Gittleman “New Season Ministry hosted a concert when Stained Glass returned to live performances in 2022. I’m thrilled that this relationship continues as we return to New Season for another Stained Glass performance. I’m looking forward to an inspiring and uplifting afternoon of music as the Philharmonic plays its last concert of the 2023-2024 season before we say, ‘See you in September!’”

DPAA’s Stained Glass Concerts, Norma Ross Memorial Community Concerts, are part of a series of community outreach efforts in honor of the late Mrs. Norma Ross, made possible by the Bob Ross Auto Group. Additional support was provided by the World Religion Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Judy and Mike Kreutzer.

For more information about the Stained Glass Series performance and a digital program, visit Stained Glass Concert.

For more information about DPAA’s 23-24 Ballet, Opera, and Philharmonic Art That Moves season, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/2324season

About the Featured Artist

Kayla Oderah

Soprano Kayla Oderah is an emerging young artist and graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. Kayla made her professional debut in 2022, performing the role of Girlfriend 2 in Blue with Toledo Opera and Despina in Così fan Tutte with Finger Lakes Opera as a Tomita Young Artist. Last Fall, she sang as a young artist with Opera Ithaca. There, Kayla performed the role of Zegner’s Daughter, Littler, in Proving Up and Anna in Nabucco. While completing her master’s at Michigan, she performed the role of Tytania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In 2016 she attended the Aspen Music Festival as a studio artist. Oderah graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, receiving her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance with a minor in artistic entrepreneurship. At UNC, she received the prestigious four-year Kenan Music Scholarship. She performed opera roles, including Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus, Servilia in La Clemenza di Tito, and Mary in Highway #1 USA. Kayla has performed internationally at the University of Cape Town, where she sang the role of Constance in Dialogues of the Carmelites. She’s also performed in opera at the Amalfi Coast Music Festival and the Berlin Opera Academy.

About Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) was formed in a groundbreaking and innovative merger between Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Together, they are the largest performing arts organization in the greater Dayton community, with a mission to be the community’s indispensable source for traditional, diverse, and innovative experiences in ballet, opera, and orchestral music. The vision of DPAA is to transform lives through the power of music and dance. In addition, DPAA offers various performance and education programs, setting a new standard for artistic excellence. DPAA performances reach an audience of more than 90,000 people annually, and their rich arts education programming serves over 60,000 schoolchildren in 150 schools in southwest Ohio. These performances and education initiatives are made possible partly through significant support from the Ohio Arts Council, Culture Works, Montgomery County, and the National Endowment for the Arts.