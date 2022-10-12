‘Jason’s mask’ has been found

PIQUA – Hunters Josh and Michelle Cook found “Jason’s mask” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, putting an end to the “Jason Takes Mainstreet!” scavenger hunt.

The mask was found on the bike path, just before the walking bridge heading towards downtown, according to Mainstreet Piqua’s post. For an exact location, visit Mainstreet Piqua’s Facebook page.

The Cooks found the mask on Tuesday following the release of the seventh clue which was: “One way in. One way out.”

Josh Cook will be receiving the prize pack on Friday, Oct. 14, on Classic Hits 98.1 and 1570 WPTW’s “Miami County Mornings with Clint Myers” at 8:30 a.m.

Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua Lorna Swisher said by email, “We were thrilled with the Jason Mask scavenger hunt this year. We KNOW there were lots of people out looking for it! Huge thanks to Darrin Michael for coordinating the project and for the donation of the mask from Camp Jeebus Masks.”

Event Chairman Darrin Michael said, “I would just like to reiterate again how great the sponsors for the contest are each year. Without the donations and their cooperation on the social media aspect of the scavenger hunt, the contest wouldn’t be possible. Also, a big thank you to all ‘mask hunters’ who enjoyed participating in the event.”

The list of sponsors, in order, can be found on Mainstreet Piqua’s website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com.