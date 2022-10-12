Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Sept. 1

• St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a can with dents. Upon informing PIC, the can was moved to a different area to dispose or returned for credit.

Corrected during inspection; critical; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed several containers of ranch without proper date marking. Upon informing PIC, the containers were dated from when they were made.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the three bay and dish machine not properly sealed to the wall. Seal for cleaning.

• Pearson House Restaurant, 28 N. Miami St., West Milton: Follow-up inspection.

Repeat; at time of inspection, screen door leading to outside walk-in cooler and freezer observed with gaps at the top and bottom. Ensure door sweeps or other means of closing these gaps are installed on the door or door frame.

Repeat; equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a residential kitchen aid in the facility. Ensure only commercial equipment that is approved by a testing agency is used in the facility.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Multiuse utensils and food contact surfaces – material characteristics – at time of inspection, observed non-food grade rubbermaid containers holding pie fillings. Ensure food grade containers are used if the food is directly contacting the container.

Comments:

A reinspection was done to ensure that the facility is no longer using unapproved food storage containers. At time of inspection, NSF food storage containers were observed being used in the walk in cooler to store pie fillings. All non-approved food storage containers were removed from the facility.

Sept. 2

• Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford: Standard inspection.

Critical; repeat; PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage. Observed multiple containers of taco meat out of temperature during inspection. PIC shall ensure temperatures are properly maintained.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed taco meat at 59F and sliced deli meat at 49F in the reach-in coolers. Upon informing the Person-In-Charge (PIC), the meats were voluntarily discarded.

Personal items stored improperly. Observed employee food stored above ready to eat food in the reach-in cooler in the back. Segregate employee food and drink so that contamination is prevented.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed ice build-up on the interior of all freezers in the facility. Defrost the freezers so that their functionality is not hindered.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue and grime on interior and exterior surfaces of the reach-in coolers, including the gaskets.

Critical; no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mops not hung to dry.

Repeat; facility not maintained clean. Observed staining and grime build-up on floors throughout the facility. Clean.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

Comments:

The following item still need completed due to change of ownership:

Replace the pizza prep cooler/freezer

The pizza prep cooler/freezer will need to be replaced within 90 days of 09-06-22.

• Weldys Dairy Bar, 218 S. Miami Ave., Bradford: Standard inspection.

Critical; PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during cold storage.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed frozen hamburgers and frozen tacos uncovered in the reach in freezer next to the grill. After informing PIC, the hamburgers and tacos were covered.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection, observed cheese stored in tabletop cooler unit at 49 F that was moved from a reach-in cooler approximately 1.5 hours prior. Informed PIC that the unit needs to maintain food temperatures <41 F at all times while food is stored inside it. After informing PIC, the cheese was moved back to the walk-in cooler.

At time of inspection, observed fly strip hung above food prep surfaces near the 3-compartment sink. After informing PIC, the fly strip was relocated to a location that was not above food or food prep surfaces.

Repeat; at time of inspection, tabletop reach-in cooler not properly maintaining food temperatures <41 F. Ensure the unit is properly adjusted so it maintains food temperatures <41 F at all times while food is stored in the unit.

Critical; at time of inspection, no backflow prevention device for the building was observed.

Comments:

Discussed installation of walk-in freezer with person-in-charge (PIC) and observed materials to be used for the installation. Inspector informed PIC that the materials appear to be a good walk-in cooler kit. Inspector told PIC to inform inspector once installation is completed to check for functionality prior to stocking the walk-in freezer.