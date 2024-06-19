JFS to institute mobile unit for county residents

By Eamon Baird

TROY — MiamiCounty Job and Family Services (JFS) will implement a mobile unit aimed to assist county residents with resources in times of crisis.

During their meeting on Tuesday, June 18 the Miami County Commissioners accepted a quote from Creative Mobile Interiors, of Grove City, for the purchase of a 2011 Ford E-350 shuttle bus for $11,000, and further authorized conversions of the interior of said bus at a cost not to exceed $55,260, which will be paid from unrestricted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The mobile unit will provide county residents with more accessible services and connect residents, community partners and non-profits to resources in times of crisis.

The commissioners commended Director Sara Bowers and the and the staff at JFS for their work on the project.

“I think this is a great asset to the county. I really say it’s all about the residents anyway, and we’re able to reach out to them and a lot of them that can’t come into the office, you’ll be able to go to them,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

“It’s good opportunity for us to meet our most vulnerable where they’re at and give employment opportunities,” Commissioner Wade Westfall added.

“Yeah, this is a neat project that I’ve enjoyed being a small part of,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “You guys went out and looked and how can we make this happen to make sure this thing’s going to work. I appreciate all the hard work you and your staff.”

In other business, the commissioners authorized the following resolutions:

• To accept a quote from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois for the purchase of Cisco Umbrella network and internet-based threat protection for the county information technology (IT) department. The total cost of the three-year agreement is $51,915.

• To accept a quote from WS Electronics, of Xenia, for the purchase of software and cables to reprogram Harris and Trait brand radios utilized by the Communication Center for $4,506.31.

• To accept a quote from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, for four black box KM switches for the alternate center for $2,948. This will allow each work station to operate from one mouse and keyboard, which will increase efficiency.

• The purchase of two Hazmat suits from the Miami County Emergency Management Agency for the county HAZMAT response team. This will replace two similar suits that were used at the Meijer distribution center in April 2023, at a total cost of $6,380.

• To accept a quote from DeBra-Kuempel, of Moraine, authorizing the purchase of a replacement of a failed cooling tower water level probe assembly for Chiller two in the Safety Building. The project will include removal of failed assembly, installation and testing of the operation at a total cost of $5,980.

• To replace the HVAC 5-ton split system unit at the Miami County Engineer garage. The current unit is approximately 30 years old and has failed. The replacement units are 100% eligible to receive ARPA funds. Air Force One, of Middletown, will replace the unit for $15,997.

• A prevention, retention and contingency (PRC) subgrant agreement with the Miami County Educational Service Center for $275,000.

• To sign an IV-D one-year contract with the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The following costs are associated with the contract: Non-federal (Local) share, $43,865.57; federal financial participation (FFP) reimbursement, $85,150.83.

• An employment requisition for a full-time social services caseworker in the department of job and family services at a pay range of $21.56 to $29.17 depending on qualifications.

• To adopt revisions for public water and waterworks improvements and declare it necessary to construct water line extensions to the West Charleston area properties of Bethel Township. Said improvement are determined necessary for the public health and welfare. Special assessments are to be levied and collected to pay for the improvements pursuant to 6103.05 of the Ohio Revised Code.

• To amend a resolution for the pavement project for the sanitary engineering department’s’ main entrance and scale house driveway. During the scope of the work, it was determined that more asphalt was needed for drainage purposes. The additional cost is $7,423, making the new total cost of the project $48,621.

The commissioners also rejected all bids for the Miami County Sheriff’s tactical vehicle storage facility project due to lack of substantial information requested, as well as not meeting all of the specifications outlined in the bid document.