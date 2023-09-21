Job and Family Services funds OK’d by MC Commissioners

By Eamon Baird

TROY – The Miami County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to authorize several pieces of legislation for Miami County Job and Family Services.

Agreements were OK’d with the following agencies for Job and Family Services:

• Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County Inc., in the amount of $40,000;

• Legal Aid of Western Ohio Inc. in the amount of $15,000;

• Miami County Transit System in the amount of $106,000;

• New Creation Counseling Center in the amount of $18,000.

• A Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) Contract with the Miami County Transit System and Job and Family services for $20,000. This cash assistance program intends to provide transportation for potential job seekers.

• The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NET) program contract with the Miami County Transit System would provide up to $40 per trip for people on Medicaid for non-emergency transportation. The maximum compensation for this contract will not exceed $94,000. This contract will run from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024, and is funded by the Federal Medicaid Assistance Program grant.

• A contract renewal with Janitorial Services of West Milton at a maximum cost of $18,000 in accordance with Miami County JFS Standards of Performance. The term of this contract will run from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.

• A contract between the Title IV-E child placement contract with the Bair Foundation located at 241 High St., New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. This contract began on Jan. 1, 2023, and runs through Dec. 31, 2025, at a cost of $250,000.

The commissioners also authorized or accepted the following measures:

• The purchase of 14 heavy-duty shelving units, 48-by-36-inches, and 14 heavy-duty shelving units, 48-inches-by-18-inches, for the auditor and IT department basement is not to exceed the cost of $16,280.55.

• The 2023 tax rates determined by the Miami County Budget Commission.

• To declare a reasonable speed limit for a 1.7-mile stretch of road on Solomon Avenue in Bethel Township.

It was shared that the Ohio Director of Transportation informed the board some people were concerned with the current speed limit being 55 mph on this stretch of road.

• A change in order No. 1 of the 2023 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program through the engineer’s department. At a cost of $31,539.18, this order will help upgrade roads. The updated contract now stands at $1,893,722.18.

In other business, the commissioners also held a zoning hearing with Jamie Giguere of Staunton Township.

Giguere requested permission to rezone 5 acres from an A-2 general agriculture to an A-1 domestic agriculture at 17060 Rusk Road. A revised code was requested through a majority vote to rezone a 5-acre. The Miami County Public Health Department approved this in the Wellman Septic System on June 7, 2023.