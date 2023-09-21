Sargent, Steinke go low in Troy golf’s win over Piqua

Troy’s Mitchell Sargent pitches on to the sixth green Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course. Sargent shot a 3-under par 33 to take medalist honors. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Hunter Steinke lines up a birdie putt on the sixth green Wednesday. Steinke shot a two-under par 34 to lead the Indians. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Blake Sager watches his tee shot on the sixth hole Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua golf teams got together on the front nine at Echo Hills Wednesday — the final MVL match for both teams before next week’s league tournament.

The match turned into a shootout between Troy sophomore Mitchell Sargent and Piqua junior Hunter Steinke — playing in the same group.

And in the end, there were a lot of positives for both teams in the Trojans 154-164 victory. Troy finishes regular season MVL play at 8-1 and Piqua is 6-3.

Sargent continued to impress with his third straight under par round — shooting a three-under par 33 for the Trojans.

“Mitchell (Sargent) is on an unbelievable pace,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “That is his third straight round under par and none of the courses were his home course. That tells you something right there.”

Sargent finished with birdies on 5, 8 and 9 to edge Steinke out by one stroke for medalist honors.

“He birdied three of his last five holes,” Evilsizor said. “And he missed a five-foot birdie putt on seven. He could have birdied four of the last five holes. That is just incredible. And he had to birdie nine to beat Hunter (Steinke). We have had some golfers make it to state, but I don’t know that any of them were playing like this as a sophomore. And we don’t take what he is doing for granted. Hunter is on an amazing pace too. He has improved so much. My son plays baseball with him and I am so happy for him.”

So, is Piqua coach Andy Johnson.

After an opening bogey, Steinke had birdies on 2, 5 and 9 for a two-under par 34 — following the 33 he shot on Tuesday.

“I am really proud of Hunter (Steinke) and how he has played the last two days,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t get too up or down and stays within himself. It is really fun to watch him play and to see his confidence grow.”

Freshman Van Davis shot a 38 that included an eagle on nine for the Trojans.

“To say I expected anything like this from him (Van Davis), I didn’t,” Evilsizor said. “He has taken his opportunity and run with it. He is playing in the last group with everybody around the green watching. He knocks it on the green in two makes an 18-foot putt for eagle. Just amazing. And Jeffrey Smith continues to play well.

“Two of our top three scores were guys who weren’t on varsity at the start of the season. I think coach Dowling (Caitlin Dowling) deserves a lot of credit. She has done a nice job with the JV kids.”

Smith had 41, Blake Sager had 42, Bryce Massingill 43 and Matthew Hempker 47 for the Trojans.

“It is hard to beat that Evil (Mark Evilsizor) magic,” Johnson said.

For Piqua, Richard Price had 41, Sabastian Karabinis 44, Aiden Applegate 45, Evan Clark 47 and Gabe Sloan 47 for the Indians.

“A 164 is not a bad score,” Johnson said. “Hunter played amazing again, but I know several of the guys feel like they should have played better. We let our frustrations get the best of us a few times and we let it carry over to the next shot. Golf is game of inches and the most important are the six inches between your ears.

“We finished fourth in the MVL and that (6-3) is the most MVL wins we have ever had. We have had a great season so far. Now, we need to get prepared for the postseason. We have some goals we want to accomplish still.”

The teams were scheduled to play another match at Locust Hills Thursday — the course where the MVL will be played next Thursday.