Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-11:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street.

-8:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of South Downing Street.

-7:38 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Washington Commons on McKinley Avenue. Rahman A. Hardin, 29, of Piqua, was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damaging, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and assault on a peace officer. Kiara M. Rambert, 24, of Piqua, was charged with assault on a peace officer and obstructing official business.

-4:58 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-3:30 p.m.: driving under suspension. Seth R. Jacobs, 28, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

-12:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. John E. Lutz II, 41, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

MONDAY

-11:21 a.m.: forgery. Brian C. Mader, 40, of Bradford, was charged with forgery.

-9:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. Donald L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft, breaking and entering, intimidation of a victim or witness, obstructing official business and misuse of a credit card.

-7:07 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Piqua Water Works on North state Route 66. The word “TOXIC” was painted on the roadway.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.