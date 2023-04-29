Join DCP for summertime fun

GREENVILLE — If you’re looking for something to do this summer, make sure you check out what Darke County Parks has to offer. DCP provides a variety of engaging programs each month.

In an effort to encourage the community to get outside and active, DCP hosted their first ever Raptor Run 5K and Tour de Darke bike tour last year. This year, the Raptor Run 5k will take place on June 24. The 5K run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. The route will utilize the trails in and around Shawnee Prairie and most will be natural turf/terrain. All proceeds will benefit the raptor education program at the Darke County Parks.

The second annual Tour de Darke will take place on Aug. 6. They will be offering four route options for cyclists of all abilities, from training wheels to road-riders. Spend your Sunday morning in the saddle riding through the scenic countryside and quaint communities of Darke County. Proceeds from Tour de Darke will benefit future bike trail projects. For more information about Raptor Run 5k or Tour de Darke, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/fitness.

DCP will also be hosting their first ever Bash at Bish on June 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. This free event will offer a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy, including BMX stunt shows, paddling, tree climbing, yard games and more. There will be several food trucks on site, including Badges BBQ, El Diablo Grill and Kona Ice. Live music, featuring Camarillo Band and Authorized Personnel, throughout the day. For more information about Bash at Bish, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/bash.

Darke County Parks also offers kayak and canoe rentals. Rentals are available Tuesday-Saturday each week, starting May 27. Boat rentals are permitted to float from the launch at Alice Bish Park to Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. Kayaks are $20 and canoes are $30. Rentals include life jackets, paddles and river maps. In order to secure a boat rental, you must first visit www.darkecountyparks.org to submit a request 24 hours in advance.

To stay up to date on programs and events offered by Darke County Parks, follow them on Facebook or sign up to receive their quarterly newsletter at https://www.darkecountyparks.org/nature-notes-newsletter or feel free to call the park office at 937-548-0165 for more information.