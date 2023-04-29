Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:15 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of West Main Street in Tipp City.

-12:43 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5000 block of South state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

-11:24 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 4000 block of West Charleston Road in Bethel Township.

-9:30 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Swailes Road in Concord Township.

WEDNESDAY

-3:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 3000 block of Magnolia Drive in Monroe Township. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

-3:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

-10:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Apex Vending Co. on North County Road 25A in Rossville.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.