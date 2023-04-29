Tipp City announces mosquito fogging dates

TIPP CITY — The City of Tipp City is fogging the community of mosquitoes on May 24 with a rain date of May 25, including City Park and Kyle Park.

The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the city streets. A second application will be done on June 7 with a rain date of June 8. A third application is planned for June 21 with a rain date of June 22. A fourth fogging will take place on July 5 with a rain date of July 6. A fifth application will be done on July 26 with a rain date of July 27. The sixth and final fogging will be done on Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 10.

The mosquito fogging begins at 9 p.m. and concludes at 3 a.m., on the days outlined previously, beginning on the western side of the city and proceeding east.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close all house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the city will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if necessary.

Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 937-667-6305.