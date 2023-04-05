Join EverHeart Hospice’s Healing Circle

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is proud to offer The Healing Circle, a six-week general support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one and may be struggling with understanding their reactions to grief and are seeking support from individuals with similar experiences in a safe and welcoming environment.

This group will be held every Tuesday from April 11 through May 16 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at EverHeart Hospice’s Greenville office at 1350 N. Broadway Street.

Alongside open dialogue and discussions, the book, “Understanding Your Grief” by Dr. Alan Wolfelt and the companion journal, “The Understanding Your Grief Journal” will be used throughout the support group. This book series has received many great reviews, as Wolfelt is one of the top educational contributors to the grieving community.

You may reserve your spot in The Healing Circle by emailing [email protected] or by calling 1-800-417-7535, option 6.