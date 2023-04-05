Troy Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-4:59 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive. A female subject was arrested on a warrant.
TUESDAY
-9:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar Tree on West Main Street.
-7:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.
-6:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. A male subject was incarcerated on multiple charges.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.