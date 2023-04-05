Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:59 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive. A female subject was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar Tree on West Main Street.

-7:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-6:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. A male subject was incarcerated on multiple charges.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.