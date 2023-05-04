Judge Jeannine Pratt appointed to Commission on Specialized Dockets

TROY — Judge Jeannine N. Pratt of the Miami County Common Pleas Court General Division was appointed by Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy of the Ohio Supreme Court to serve on the Commission on Specialized Dockets for a three year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets is a 22 member board who advises the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the promotion of statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts; the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts; and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification of specialty courts.

“I feel honored to be appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to the Commission on Specialized Dockets,” Pratt said. “It has been a pleasure to preside over Miami County’s ‘Second Chance’ Drug Court since 2019 to support participants overcoming addiction and legal issues to become productive members of our community. To now participate at the state level in efforts to establish policy and uniform standards for the 259 specialty courts statewide is quite an honor. I appreciate the trust that Chief Justice Kennedy has placed in me and look forward to working with my fellow Ohio judges in this arena.”