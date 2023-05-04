McCulloch, Felger, Fite, & Gutmann hires associate attorney

PIQUA — McCulloch, Felger, Fite & Gutmann, Co. LPA (MFF&G), has announced the hiring of Kyler J. Palmer as an associate attorney with the firm.

Palmer joined the firm in May 2022 after graduating from the University of Dayton School of Law.

While in law school, he was on the University of Dayton Law Review and served as president of the Intellectual Property Law Society. Prior to law school, Palmer obtained a degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and completed graduate-level coursework at Harvard University. Palmer is licensed to practice law in Maine and Ohio.

Palmer’s areas of practice include probate and trust administration, estate planning, civil litigation, business and commercial law, real estate, and appellate law. He also assists with civil legal matters and criminal prosecution for the city of Piqua and the village of Covington.

Being an avid writer and legal scholar, Palmer has published several articles in various academic journals – including the DePaul Journal for Social Justice and the University of Dayton Law Review. His scholarship mainly focuses on the intersection of the First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment.

As a member of both the Miami County Bar Association and the Dayton Bar Association, Palmer is extremely active in the Miami Valley legal community. Notably, in May 2022, he co-led a presentation before the DBA Carl D. Kessler Inn of Court, to which he is a member, titled “Social Media and Litigation – What Practitioners Need to Know.”

MFF&G is a full service law firm with five attorneys and handles a wide variety of legal matters concentrating in the areas of estate and succession planning, small business and corporate law, real estate, probate and trust administration, and municipal law. The firm also provides real estate closings through its title agency, Market Square Title Agency. For current information please visit the firm’s website at www.mffg.net.