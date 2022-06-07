July 4 parade seeking participants

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting the annual Troy, Ohio Independence Day Parade. The Independence Day Parade will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 9 a.m.

If you are a veteran, have a tractor, an automobile, a float, a group of scouts, a dancing team, a church group, or want to ride your decorated bicycle, etc,. the Miami Valley Veterans Museum wants you in the parade.

To sign-up, visit https://aytm.com/rvvNVJw.

The parade will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit the museum’s website at miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org. The museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy and can be reached at (937) 332-8852.