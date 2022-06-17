Juneteenth road closures in Troy

TROY — A Juneteenth walk and celebration at McKaig and Race Park will take place on Saturday, June 18. At 3:30 p.m., the Juneteenth Walk will start from Troy Public Library and journey to McKaig and Race Park, where activities, music, and festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to be aware of a very brief closure along West Main Street, South Monroe Street, and McKaig Avenue as the walk takes place. McKaig Avenue will be closed from South Madison Street to Garfield Avenue from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.juneteenthtroy.com.