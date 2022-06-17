Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

June 15

BURGLARY: Unknown suspect broke into vacant residence and damaged property on the 400 block of Wood Street. Unknown if property was stolen. Case pending.

THEFT: Subject reported hanging basket of flowers stolen from her porch last evening on the 600 block of West Ash Street.

TRESPASSING: While on patrol, an officer observed a male walking on the nearby train tracks near the Miami Valley Centre Mall at 10:21 a.m. The male was found to have an active arrest warrant and was arrested. Investigation pending. Noah S. Mills, 54, of Piqua, was picked up on a theft charge.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Subject found vehicle had flat tire, which occurred overnight on the 500 block of North Sunset Drive. Suspected a subject she had an argument the night prior, but no evidence.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Complainant wanted to report a former employee not giving back his flatbed trailer on the 900 block of Scott Drive. Officer spoke with male and stood by while complainant retrieved his trailer.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller advised he found an unknown individual had keyed two of his vehicles on the 900 block of Boone Street. Caller did not have any idea who may have caused the damage.

FRAUD: Subject provided unknown suspect $200 for a puppy via Facebook Messenger, which resulted in being a Nigerian fraud.

THEFT: Subject advised they let a neighbor borrow a coffee table and it was stolen before it was returned. This took place sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. on the 400 block of Wood Street.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Complainant stated they found two puppies wandering the area on the 6000 block of Washington Road. Officer responded and transported these puppies to the animal shelter.

DISORDERLY: An anonymous caller reported a verbal disturbance between two subjects outside of an apartment on the 1000 block of Covington Avenue at 11:42 p.m.

June 16

UNRULY: Caller stated juveniles were putting trashcans in the road at 12:14 a.m. in the area of College and Wood streets. One was on a bicycle, one on a skateboard, and one in red shorts. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles, and there was no damage to any property.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of someone trespassing on property on the 700 block of Cottage Avenue at 5:39 a.m. She was warned previously for trespassing and was cited for trespassing. Nichole L. Slife, 42, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: Subject overdosed in a residence belonging to acquaintance at 8:05 a.m. on the 400 block of Sycamore Street. Subject transported to Kettering ER. Resident denied any knowledge of what happened prior to overdose.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report of two dogs outside with no shelter and barking at 9:40 a.m. on the 700 block of Brook Street. Officer arrived and spoke with one of the residents.

ACCIDENT: A minor vehicle accident occurred in the parking lot of Kroger at 10:29 a.m. Neither party reported any injuries, and insurance information was exchanged between the two parties.

TRESPASSING: Caller advised two females arrived at the residence and were refusing to leave the property at 12:04 p.m. on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street. Contact was made with the two females, and they were trespassed from the residence.

TRESPASSING: A male was observed walking on the railroad tracks near the mall at 12:42 p.m. Contact was made with the male, and he was warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: Private property hit-skip accident reported at Little Caesars on Water Street at 3:53 p.m. A driver was cited.

THEFT: There was a report of a male who was concealing merchandise inside Walmart at 6:16 p.m. He was confronted and charged with theft. Cody A. Freeders, 34, of Trotwood, was charged with theft and first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer notified of a male allegedly making threats at a local market at 6:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Wayne Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject stated her TV was damaged during an altercation at 7:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Street.

June 17

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Two juveniles damaged a front door of a residence at 12:27 a.m. on the 500 block of Young Street.

UNRULY: An anonymous caller stated two juveniles were throwing eggs and knocking on doors at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Wood Street. Two juveniles were cited.