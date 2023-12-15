Kentucky man dies in I-75 crash

PIQUA — A Kentucky man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 75.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Fred L. Bohman, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died at the scene of the crash.

OSP troopers with the Piqua Post are investigating the crash that occurred on Friday, Dec. 15, at approximately 12:42 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 84 in Spring Creek Township in Miami County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Ram, operated by Bohman, was traveling northbound on I-75 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and hit a highway traffic sign and a fence before it overturned, said an OSP press release.

OSP was assisted on scene by Piqua Fire, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Wrecker’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.