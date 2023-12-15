Wednesday/Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Laney Cleckner drives to the basket Wednesday night against Xenia at Tippecanoe High School. Rob Kiser}Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Emily Aselage eyes two points Wednesday. Rob Kiser}Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Savannah Clawson drives to the hoop Wednesday night. Rob Kiser}Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Courtney Post scores two points. Rob Kiser}Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — The Troy girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Greenville 35-22 Wednesday night.

Troy improved to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 50,

Xenia 32

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.

Tipp led 17-9, 30-17 and 34-23 at the quarter breaks.

W. Carrollton 48

Piqua 30

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped a road game in MVL action.

Piqua trailed 11-8, 23-15 and 39-21 at the quarter breaks.

Aubree Carroll had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Audrey Bean had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Abby Brookhart scored five points and D’Vaya Cooper had five rebounds.

THURSDAY

Miami East 55,

Troy Christian 26

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team stayed unbeaten with a TRC win at home Thursday.

Miami East improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the TRC.

Troy Christian dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the TRC.

East led 11-4, 22-11 and 38-15 at the quarter breaks.

Logan Phillips led Miami East with 12 points, while McKayah Musselman had 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots.

Maryn Gross had nine points, seven rebounds and five steals and Camryn Francis had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Jacqueline Kadel had three steals and Katie Paulus came off the bench to scored six points, pull down six rebounds and dish out four assists.

Kathleen Johnson had six points and three assists for the Eagles and Landry Niles and Jenna Borton scored six points each.

Riley Orange had five points and Brooklyn Lavy grabbed eight rebounds.

Riverside 39,

Lehman 27

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team could not hold a halftime lead at home Thursday night.

After trailing 11-7 after one quarter, Lehman had taken a 16-13 halftime lead.

Riverside went in front 19-18 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Lehman dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the TRC.

Newton 55,

TV South 17

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the WOAC.

The Indians led 14-4, 26-13 and 46-15 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess had 24 points and eight steals and Rylee Hess had 11 points and three steals.

Estie Rapp had five points and three steals, Layla VanCulin pulled down eight rebounds and Brooke Hines had six points, three assists and four steals.