WEST MILTON — Kessler-Frederick Road will be closed between Ginghamsburg-Frederick and Neal-Pearson beginning 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 25 for the purpose of culvert replacement.

The location of the work is at 7100 Kessler-Frederick Road, 750 feet south of Neal-Pearson and at 7200 Kessler-Frederick Road, 635 south of Neal-Pearson.

The replacement is set to finish Wednesday, Aug. 3 by 2 p.m. The road will be closed 24 hours a day until the replacement is complete.