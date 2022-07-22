Dream Weed Team clears fountain flower beds of weeds

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY — Surrounding the fountain at Troy’s downtown square is the flower bed containing multiple types of flowers. As with any flower bed, weeds begin to grow and need to be removed. A group of five ladies work every week to keep the flower bed free of weeds.

The group is called the Dream Weed Team and consists of Kris Shanesy, Carla Mercer, Susan Behm, Janet Newnam, and Kathy Whidden, all City of Troy residents. The Dream Weed Team started when Mercer was attending a Leadership Troy program and needed a service project. Mercer’s son, Troy, manages the flowers in the flower bed, and she decided to help with the maintenance as her service project. Eventually, other people wanted to get involved and the Dream Weed Team was born.

The team meets at 9 a.m. every Sunday to spend a half hour or more pulling weeds. They start their work after the flowers are planted in May and continue until the flowers are removed after the first frost, typically in late Oct. The team has been doing this for three years now.

The volunteers in the Dream Weed Team enjoy being able to give back to their community. Behm stated, “I like flowers, and I have a lot at my home. It seemed like a good way to give back to the community.”

“We do this for our community and to support Mercer Group who does such a wonderful job supporting and beautifying our community,” said Shanesy.

Commissioner President Ted Mercer commented, “Just another example of people giving back to a community they love. Their dedication and commitment are appreciated so much. Volunteerism at its finest.”