Piqua Show Choir to host annual fundraiser ‘A Night in White’

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir has announced their annual fundraiser, A Night in White.

After director Tom Westfall attended a similar event in Cincinnati, he knew he needed to bring this unique experience to Piqua. A Night in White is a chic picnic party where everything from the table settings to the guest’s attire is entirely in white. Creativity and originality is encouraged, as long as it’s stylish, tasteful, and head-to-toe white. Guest will arrive with picnic baskets in hand for a fun-filled evening of food, drink, and dancing all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir, The Company.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. New this year is that it will be held at the new Clubhouse on the Orrmont Estates! The Baker Family, who graciously blessed The Show Choir with this site for the event, have created a gorgeous venue with a high vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, and opulent chandeliers. The Clubhouse is also complete with air conditioning so everyone can spend a comfortable evening dancing the night away with local band 24 Seven.

Tickets for A Night in White go on sale Monday, July 25 and are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop in downtown Piqua, cash only, or by contacting Piqua Show Choir Treasurer, Polly Leasure, at 937-239-4865. Tickets are $30 and there is a limited amount. For more information, please contact the committee at [email protected] or director Tom Westfall at [email protected].