‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser a success

BRADFORD — The “Christmas in July Fundraiser” in memory of Staci Blythe was held Saturday, July 16.

The event has collected and donated over $100,000 and has helped over 1,000 children. All proceeds from this event provides Christmas gifts to local children in need along with inpatient children during Christmas at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital where Staci was also treated.

The winning team consisted of Kevin Ryan, Sam Ginsburg, Josh Ludwig, and Artie Presser.

The Blythe family and all the kids who benefit from this event thank the event sponsors. Tournament sponsors Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, Davis Meats, Dr. and Mrs. Scott Swabb D.O., Dr. Victor Kim DDS.

The hole sponsors were Wackler and Finfrock Families, Moore Funeral Home, Larry and Melody Huffman, Alan, Sandra Bob and Irene Davis, Bob Phillis Family, Jason and Ashley Meyer and family, John and Marjorie Mutzner, Covington Dental, Dr. Stueve DDS, Lew and Q, The Jordan Lear family, Randquist family, All For You Salon, Jarod Meyer, MarshalsService and Carry Out LLC, Andy Johnson, Chuck Beeman, William “Doc” Barnhart, Dave Arbogast Buick, GMC, John and Kathie Molesky, Scott and Linda Gephart, Duh and Ashley and Lew and Q, Ted Cawley, Vandalia Range and Armory, Penny and Brian Diltz, Sherry Moore, Tim and Dixie Davis, Winans Chocolates and Coffee, Ted and Kris Davis, Phil and Karen McFadden, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Kroger, Covington EaglesAerie #3998, The Conningham family, Aunt Jean Jean and Uncle Larry, The Dan Catanzarite Family, Lewin and Quinn Blythe, John and Pam Hitchcock, Grandma Hughes, and The Blythe Family.

A special thanks from the Blythe family goes to Kelly and The Stillwater Valley Golf Club for hosting the event and all the workers for helping make this event successful. The family also thanks all the golfers and volunteers who contribute to help put smiles on the children’s faces on Christmas because of this event.

A heartfelt thanks goes to Staci’s brother, Dusty, and his family. Dusty is carrying on for Staci to help put smiles on unknown children’s faces on Christmas. The true winners of this event are the kids.