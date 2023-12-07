Kettering Health Chaplain recognized for military support

Chaplain Néstor Bruno, Kettering Health’s director of Mission and Ministry, recently received the Employer Support Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. Pictured is Chaplain Emeka, Chaplain Nestor, and Ms. Elizabeth Jackson Patriot Award on Nov. 21. Submitted photo | Kettering Health

TROY – Chaplain Néstor Bruno, Kettering Health’s director of Mission and Ministry, recently received the Employer Support Guard and Reserve Patriot Award.

Bruno was nominated by Chaplain Emeka Buffong, a Kettering Health chaplain who also currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Patriot Award recognizes supervisors for their support provided directly to the nominating service member, including providing time off or flexible scheduling to accommodate a service member’s participation in the National Guard or military reserves.

“I’m proud to know that our nation’s service members are supported at Kettering Health,” said Bruno in a Kettering Health press release. “While this could have gone to any other leader in the system, I am grateful for the award.”

In his nomination, Buffong cited Bruno’s consistent support over the last two years. Emeka wrote, “I came into my job being very clear about my responsibilities in the Army Reserve. I explained that there will be some times when I will be away from my job for more than once a month. There have been times when I received orders late, and I would explain that I had military duty. My supervisor would ask, ‘What can I do to support you?’” Bruno also encouraged Buffong’s efforts to recognize the family members of veterans for Veterans Day.

