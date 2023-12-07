Covington-UVCC FFA compete in career event

Addi Moore placed fourth overall in the career exploration prepared public speaking event. Emma Helsinger finished runner-up in the career exploration prepared public speaking event. UVCC FFA Quiz Bowl contestants Mackenzie Vanderhorst, left to right, Madelyn Batdorf, Emma Havenar, and Jonny King.

COVINGTON — The Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter took students to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus for the Middle School Career Development Events (CDE) on Nov. 30.

FFA members competing in the FFA Career Quiz Bowl event included Madelyn Batdorf, Emma Havenar, Jonny King, and Makenzie Vanderhorst. The team placed in the top 20 in the preliminary round.

Emma Helsinger and Addi Moore competed in the Career Exploration Prepared Public Speaking event, and both girls made the finals! Helsinger’s presented her speech about the Ruminant Nutrition industry and was named State Runner-Up! Moore presented her speech about the career field of Equine Training and placed 4th overall in the state!

Congratulations to all the young FFA members involved. Senior Kori Moore coached, and Mrs. Jessica Helsinger advised the chapter. CDE contests are intended to allow students to learn more about agricultural careers. The Covington Ag Ed program is a Upper Valley Career Center satellite.