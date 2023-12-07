Milton-Union students decorate windows for holidays

Milton-Union Middle School students work in teams on holiday themed window paintings. Courtesy photo | Evelyn Brady Pictured is a student-designed painting of a snow-globe by Milton-Union Middle School students. Milton-Union Middle School students work in teams on holiday themed window paintings. Courtesy photo | Evelyn Brady Pictured is a painting of a menorah by Milton-Union middle school students. Courtesy photo | Evelyn Brady A holiday painting, that created recently, by Milton-Union middle school students is pictured. Courtesy photo | Evelyn Brady

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — Students at Milton-Union Middle School have painted the school windows to commemorate the holiday season.

Art Teacher Evelyn Brady discussed how the project came together.

“Each of the kids in my classes submitted ideas they would like to paint on the windows to celebrate the season,” Brady said.

The students got the idea after learning about artwork from the Renaissance period, specifically Michelangelo’s work on the Sistine Chapel.

Before painting the windows, students broke into small groups, brainstormed, and sketched ideas for their holiday painting on large rolls of paper; then the students used tempera paint to decorate the windows.

The project taught students how to display their vision and work together.

“I learned that you have to be patient with your team, and I do think I was a good team player,” eighth-grader Lainey Barhorst said.

“Teamwork was the big key to painting, and they all had a part in it,” eighth-grader Isaac Sowers added.