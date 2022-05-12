Kettering Health Troy earns ‘A’ for Hospital Safety

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY– Kettering Health Troy has earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s dedication to providing safe healthcare.

“We’re proud that our community knows to expect safe, quality care when they come to Kettering Health Troy,” said Michael Brendel, president of Kettering Health Troy. “The Leapfrog rating validates the work our team is doing in caring for our patients.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to general hospitals across the country twice a year based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

As a faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Kettering Health follows in the steps of Jesus to help guide every person to their best health. Kettering Health is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network—with more than 700 board-certified providers dedicated to elevating the health, healing, and hope of the community. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health Main Campus, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. For more, visit ketteringhealth.org.