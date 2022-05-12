UVMC again recognized with ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — UVMC received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

“We are honored to again receive this patient safety recognition from the Leapfrog Group,” said Kevin Harlan, UVMC president. “Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do. This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams. We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Upper Valley Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see UVMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.