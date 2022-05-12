Troy-Miami County Public Library upcoming events

TROY — The following programs are coming up at the Troy-Miami County Public Library:

• Job Searching and Applications

Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs, will be at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Wednesday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. teaching best practices for job search and completing applications. Learn what websites and tools to assist in job search, the dos and don’ts of the application process, and research companies to assist in making the best employment decisions.

Registration is required. Please call 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit https://www.tmcpl.org/content/job-searching-applications to reserve your spot.

• Ask a Social Worker: Economic Stability

Economic stability allows people the ability to access resources essential to life; Amy Cain, a licensed social worker with Miami County Public Health, will be at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m. to give a brief presentation about the factors that affect economic stability and how one might improve them. Afterward, she will be available to take any questions you may have on any topic, so bring your questions.

No registration is required; call the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 117 for more information.

• Teen Oreo Taste Test

Do you know how many Oreo flavors exist?! Have you tried them all? Can guess the flavor? Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, May 24, at 4 p.m. for 6-8 graders and 4:30 p.m. for 9-12 graders to sample and enjoy several flavors of Oreos and try to guess what flavor it is. Registration is required. Please reserve your spot at https://www.tmcpl.org/content/teen-oreo-taste-test-may. For more information, call 937.339.0502 ext.122.

• Understanding Black History through Black Music

Black music has often served as a barometer of the times and lives of black people. Join the library for a presentation on Understanding Black History through Music at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. Dr. McDaniel, of Ohio Humanities, explores various aspects and periods of black history by examining the music of each era, utilizing recorded music. It ranges from the work songs and spirituals of slavery through the rap of modern urban times.

No registration is required; call the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 117 for more information.

• Internet 101: The Basics

Employee service professional Barbara Nicodemus, of Ohio Means Jobs will be teaching computer basics at Troy-Miami County Public Library in two sessions, Fridays, May 27 and June 3 at 8 a.m. Topics will include powering up, creating and navigating e-mail, internet searches, job searching and applications, and social networking. Plan to attend both sessions. For adults only and free. Bring your questions!

Registration is required and available by calling the library at 937.339.0502 ext. 117 or online at tmcpl.org.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.