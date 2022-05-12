Wednesday Baseball Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy baseball team picked up a 2-1 non-conference win on the road.

Troy got on the board in the third inning.

Connor Hutchinson reached on an error and Hayden Frey singled him in.

In the fourth, Eli Donnan and Trayce Mercer both singled.

Jacob Lucas followed with a RBI single.

Mercer was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Caleb Akins and Frey combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Tipp drops

two games

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe baseball team dropped two games with Vandalia-Butler Wednesday.

In the completion of a game that was tied 3-3 after 11 innings, Butler scored four runs in the 16th inning to win 7-3.

Braydon Bottles was 3-for-7 with a double and Josh Dietz was 2-for-6 with a double.

Matt Salmon was 2-for-6, Landon Turner was 2-for-8 and Preston Zumwalt had a double.

Four pitchers combined on a 12-hitter, striking out eight and walking 12.

Butler won 8-2 in the second game.

Preston Zumwalt doubled.

Bottles and Eli Voisard combined on a 10-hitter, striking out five and walking five.

WLS 1,

Troy Christian 0

WEST LIBERTY — The Troy Christian baseball team lost 1-0 in eight innings to West Liberty-Salem Wednesday.

Lucas Day and Matthew Major both doubled.

Gavin Blore pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Bethel 13,

Lehman 12

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team won a high scoring game in TRC action.

Colby Keiser and Elijah Schroeder were both 2-for-4 with a double.

Noah McCann was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Evan Goodman was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Grant Bean was 2-for-3.

Four pitchers combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.

Hayden Sever was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Lehman.

David Brunner was 2-for-4 and Ethan Stiver and Korbin Schmiesing both doubled.

Four pitchers combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking six.

Tecumseh 9,

Miami East 8

NEW CARLISLE — The Miami East baseball team lost a close one in non-conference action Wednesday.

Connor Apple was 2-for-4 for the Vikings.

Nathan Woolley had two RBIs and Austin Francis had a double.

Five pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out three and walking seven.

Bradford 10,

TV South 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a WOAC win at home Wednesday.

Landon Wills was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Keaton Mead had a double and three RBIs.

Tucker Miller was 4-for-4 with a double, Owen Canan was 2-for-3 and Landon Monnin was 2-for-4.

Miller and Dalton Skinner combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.