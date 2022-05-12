Wednesday Softball Tournament Roundup

TROY — The ball did not bounce the Troy softball team’s way against Springboro Wednesday.

The six seeded Trojans were tied with eight seed Springboro 2-2 early in D-I sectional action before losing 13-3.

Springboro improved to 12-15 with the win, while Troy dropped to 19-4.

The Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 led in the first inning.

Jenna Long singled and Addison Burdick walked.

With two outs, Hannah Gardner doubled them in.

Troy tied the game 2-2 in the third inning.

Erin Bruce and Briana Lavender walked.

Allyson Burns followed with a single to load the bases.

Bruce was forced out at home on Lauren Fonner’s fielder’s choice, before Lilly James drilled a two-run single.

Springboro came right back with three runs in the fourth to make it 5-2.

Ryleigh Johnson walked and Ava Busi singled.

After two were out, Long hit a fly ball that fell in the outfield to score two runs and Burdick had a RBI double.

Springboro would score eight runs in its last two at bats as Troy would combine for seven errors in those two innings.

Troy’s final run came in the sixth inning when Elise McCann tripled and scored on Abigail Welbaum’s sacrifice fly.

McCann was 2-for-3 for Troy and Welbaum and James combined on a 14-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Northmont 16,

Piqua 2

CLAYTON — The Piqua softball team lost in five innings to fourth seed Northmont in D-I sectional action Wednesday.

D-III

Miami East 9,

Milton-Union 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team opened a 9-2 lead before Milton-Union scored five runs in the seventh inning to make things interesting.

Miami East, 18-4 and the fifth seed, will play Waynesville at 5 p.m. Monday at Versailles in the district semifinal.

Milton-Union dropped to 6-9 on the season.

For Miami East, Kalli Teeters was 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs.

Madison Maxson was 3-for-5 and Kiera Kirby had a double.

Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 and Meg Gilliland was 2-for-4.

Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-5.

Kyleigh Kirby and Jacqueline Kadel combined on a 13-hitter, striking out four and walking seven.

Miley Jones had a home run and two RBIs for Milton-Union.

Carly Zimmer had two RBIs and Kassie Crabtree was 2-for-2.

Jenna Booher was 2-for-3 and Maddie Baker and Raegan Fulton were both 2-for-4.

Zimmer and Jones combined on a 12-hitter, striking out three and walking seven.

N. Trail 7,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team had an early 1-0 lead in D-III sectional action, before falling to 9-13 on the season.

Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 for Bethel.

Lily Williams and Alyson Bird combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.