Kettering Health Troy named to 2024 Best Hospitals list

TROY — Kettering Health Troy is one of six Kettering Health facilities that recently received the 2024 Women’s Choice Award, recognition that helps women’s identify the best places to seek care for themselves and their families. Hospitals are selected based on robust criteria including clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and relevant accreditation.

“As a healthcare organization, our primary goal is providing consistent, high-quality care for every patient who comes through our doors,” said Daniel Walcott, president of Acute Care for Kettering Health. “This recognition not only indicates that we are meeting this need for the women in our community, but it also demonstrates the value that our compassionate and holistic approach to care brings to the healthcare experience. We look forward to maintaining our status as a system of choice for all our community members seeking care.”

Six Kettering Health facilities earned recognition in one or more of the service-specific categories:

· Kettering Health Dayton – Heart Care

· Kettering Health Hamilton – Patient Safety, Mammogram Imaging

· Kettering Health Main Campus – Outpatient Experience, Obstetrics, Orthopedics, Cancer Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery

· Kettering Health Miamisburg – Outpatient Experience, Bariatric Surgery

· Soin Medical Center – 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, Outpatient Experience, Orthopedics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Mammogram Imaging, Obstetrics

· Kettering Health Troy – 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, Outpatient Experience