Yost: grant funds available to enhance safety at Ohio schools

COLUMBUS — Ohio schools can now apply for a share of $6.7 million in safety grants that will be awarded for the 2024 academic year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced.

The funding, approved as part of House Bill 33 by the 135th General Assembly, can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs for public and private schools, charter schools, educational service centers, STEM schools and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities.

“Safeguarding and preparing our schools for the future is a shared responsibility,” Yost said. “We want to help invest in the tools and technologies that prioritize the future safety of students and educators.”

Every school district is eligible for a grant of $2,500 or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater until the funds are exhausted.

This year’s grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, making prompt submission of applications a key consideration. No applications will be considered after May 17, 2024.

In addition to the last year’s grants, in 2023 Yost previously invested $4 million in new school safety technology linking schools directly with local law enforcement, and an additional $1 million to train tactical officers across the state in responding to school shootings.

The 2024 grant funding is intended to give school leaders flexibility in determining how best to improve student safety. Among other things, the funding can be used for:

• Certification training for school resource officers.

• Active-shooter response training or equipment.

• Educational resources for all grade levels.

• Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues.

• School supplies or equipment related to safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

• Any other training related to school safety.

Applications are now being accepted through the Ohio Grants Portal. Select “Funding Opportunities,” then select “Ohio Attorney General’s FY24 School Safety Grant.”

Direct all questions regarding school safety grants to [email protected].