Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president

MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center.

“Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,” said Barbara Johnson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health in a press release. “Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center has benefited from his strong and steady leadership, and he will bring his commitment to high-quality, compassionate care to Atrium and the greater Middletown community.”

Harlan served as UVMC’s president through much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that challenging public health emergency, the hospital strengthened its capabilities to enhance care to the community, achieving designations as a level III trauma center and level II cardiac cath lab, as well as credentialing as a primary stroke center. Under Harlan’s leadership, UVMC earned an “A” from Leapfrog in 2021 and 2022; had a successful joint commission tri-annual survey that put UVMC in the top 10% of surveyed hospitals; and successfully completed multiple major construction projects, including a completely renovated special care nursery supported by community fundraising.

Previously, Kevin led the Grand Lake Health System as president and CEO.

“It’s been a pleasure and honor to partner with my colleagues at UVMC and members of the community in serving Miami County and surrounding areas, and I want to thank them for making me feel so at home,” Harlan said in the release. “Atrium Medical Center is similarly a tremendous asset to the communities of Butler and Warren counties, and I’m excited to work with others to build upon those strengths in support of Middletown and nearby communities.”

Harlan earned his associate degree in radiology from Sinclair College, a bachelor’s degree in business and natural sciences from Wright State University, and a master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University. He is a member of numerous professional health care and community organizations, including the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association board and executive committee; Hospice of Miami County Board; development boards in Troy and Piqua; and The Hundred Club of Miami County.

Harlan’s appointment is effective today. He will serve as UVMC’s interim president until his successor at that hospital is named.