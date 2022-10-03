Leadership Troy Class of 2022 to host inaugural community day event

TROY – The Leadership Troy Class of 2022 will host the inaugural SERVE TROY event on Oct. 22, 2022.

This event is the capstone project for the class and was designed to provide a direct impact on the Troy Community through the power of Leadership Troy Alumni.

Volunteers will work at six locations throughout Troy including First Place Food Pantry, Lincoln Community Center, Overfield Tavern Museum, Reading for Change, St. Patrick Soup Kitchen and Troy Main Street. Projects are slated to include inventory management, neighborhood clean-up, landscape maintenance and more.

Leadership Troy alumni and community members are encouraged to participate in the community day event. Volunteer registration is open now through Oct. 7. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt, supplies, and catered lunch.

Leadership Troy is a network of individuals working to learn from the past, strengthen the present, and shape the future. The over-reaching goal of Leadership Troy is to encourage, educate and stimulate individuals to become familiar with and interested and engaged in all aspects of life in Troy and Miami County.

For additional information, please contact [email protected]