Kids Craft Nights at the Troy-Miami County Public Library

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Cut, paste, color, or even paint — drop by the Troy-Miami County Public Library in the evening this summer for a fun art or craft activity. The library’s first Kids Craft Night will include sponge-painting coral reefs on Thursday, June 16 from 6-7 p.m. This program is appropriate for kids in grades K-5. No registration is required. Additional sessions with different crafts are scheduled for June 30, July 14, and July 28. Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.