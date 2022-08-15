Kids Day at the fair

TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more.

The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave away free items included Edison State Community College, YMCA, Texas Roadhouse, CORS Head Start, and Home Depot. The latter provided a “kids workshop” where kids could make a craft with paint and building materials provided. Santa even made an appearance.

Multiple first responders from different nearby cities were also on the scene to give out information and to show kids the insides of their vehicles. Other activities included face painting, a maze made from bales of hay, three bounce houses, and a raffle.

The Kiwanis Club of Troy provided meals for kids and their families free of charge. The club has been donating money to the fair for meals for Kids Day for at least 10 years, and they usually feed 500 to 800 people depending on the turnout, according to Donn Craig, the Lt. Gov. for division three for Kiwanis and the director at the Miami County YMCA.

The next themed day at the fair will be Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, Aug. 17, where people 65 years or older can get in for free. At 11 a.m. in the horticulture area will be the 50 years wedding anniversary photo, and at 12 p.m. in the entertainment tent will be the senior citizen’s luncheon. Also on Wednesday will be the Junior Fair King or Queen of the Ring – Showmanship Competition in the goat barn show arena, the Smash It Demolition Derby at the stadium at 7 p.m. with a $10 stadium admission, and the Junior Fair Dance at the Pence Pavilion at 8 p.m.