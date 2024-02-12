Kitchen fire damages Canal Street home

Crews from the Troy Fire Department respond to a fire that started in the kitchen of a home on East Canal Street on Saturday, Feb. 10. Courtesy | Troy Fire Department

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Crews from the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire that started in the kitchen of a home on East Canal Street on Saturday, Feb. 10.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred at approximately 8 p.m., according to Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Pemberton. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

“It was unattended cooking oil,” Pemberton said. “The oil ignited.”

Crews spent thirty to forty-five minutes extinguishing the fire, which caused approximately $25,000 in damages, Pemberton said.

Four residents of the home are currently displaced until kitchen renovations can be completed, he said.

A Facebook posting on the fire from the Troy Fire Department recommends keeping a fire extinguisher somewhere in the kitchen at all times.

“When you’re cooking be attentive,” Pemberton said. “It’s always good while you’re cooking in the kitchen, to attend to the products that you’re cooking.”