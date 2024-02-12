Miami East FFA competes in public speaking contest

Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA that participated in the county and district speaking competitions were (left to right) Kinsley Courtright, Fletcher Harris, Shelby Buck and Alek Fine. Submitted photo | Miami East MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN—Recently, the Miami County and District 5 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Events were held. The county competition was hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA Chapters participating included Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Milton Union, Newton, and Upper Valley Career Center. The top two speakers in each category advanced to the district competition.

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center hosted the District Five FFA Public Speaking Contest, which included schools from Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Alek Fine competed in the FFA Creed Speaking Event. He placed second and moved on to the district competition, where he placed fifth.

Kinsley Courtright competed in the Beginning Prepared Speaking Event. She researched, wrote, presented, and answered questions in a five to seven-minute speech. Courtright’s speech addressed the best breeds for market lambs. She placed first in the county contest and fifth in the district.

Fletcher Harris competed in the Advanced Prepared Speaking Event. He researched, wrote, presented, and answered questions during his six-to-eight-minute speech, which concerned the importance of African Swine Fever. He placed first in the county contest and fourth in the district.

The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are given an agriculture topic and then have 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Shelby Buck. Buck placed second in the county and tenth in the district.