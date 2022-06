Winner of the 2022 Piqua Kiwanis Club and Piqua High School Key Club bike rodeo was recently presented a bike donated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. From left to right are Tpr. Christopher T. Roe 1214, Tpr. Nathan D. Kovach 1954, winner, Samuel Settlea, and Kiwanis Club of Piqua President, Mark Wion.