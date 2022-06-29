Local briefs

Air Force Lt. Col. Saul to Speak at Piqua Kiwanis

PIQUA — Air Force Lt. Col. Francis Saul of the 445th AW/WPAFB will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday, July 6. The program begins at noon at the YWCA Piqua, located at 418 N. Wayne Street. The program is free and open to the public.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Denny Carity to make a reservation at 937-773-9524. Lunch is also available for $12. Reservations for the program and/or lunch should be made by Tuesday, July 5, at noon.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. For more information on the Piqua Kiwanis Club, contact Gretchen Roeth at [email protected] or go to the club website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

Troy Class of ‘72 planning reunion

TROY — The Troy High School Class of 1972 is planning their 50th class reunion for the weekend of Oct. 7-9, 2022.

They want to assure that as many classmates as possible are included and are currently searching for the following classmates. Sara Beaty, Patty Burton, Betty Dyer, Ann Epperson, David Florsheim, Betty Messer, Debra Meyers, Lynn Miller, Sue Price, David Sanger, Linda Sherwood, Scott Stewart, Sandy Sucheki, Jerry Thomas, Gary Timmons, and Cathy Westfall.

If you have any information regarding their current email, home address, or their passing, please contact Tomla (Montjoy) Caldwell at [email protected]

Art Show accepting applicants

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church is now accepting applicants for their 15th Annual Art Show. It will be held Aug. 5, 6 and 7 in the church’s activity center at 201 S. Main St.,West Milton.

The purpose of this non-juried show is to share area talent with the public. Participants must be high school age or older. Application deadline is July 12.

Some pieces may be available for purchase, with the transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

Thanks to the generous gift from Jim and Tracy Sarver, the People’s Choice Awards will again total $2,000. Awards to be given are: $400 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd place and $200 for 3rd place. Eleven additional awards of $100 each will also be presented.

Application forms may be picked up at the church office, Wertz Hardware, and Village Peddler in West Milton. Also at the Hotel Gallery, Board and Brush and Rusty Harden Studio in Tipp City. Forms are also available for downloading from the church’s website: www.hoffmanumc.org. For further information call John at 937-478-2078.