Koester Pavilion celebrates National Occupational Therapy Month

TROY – Koester Pavilion, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is celebrating National Occupational Therapy Month, a nationwide observance held each April.

In honor of Occupational Therapy (OT) Month, the staff, and residents of Koester would like to recognize their occupational therapy department.

OT is an allied health profession that involves the therapeutic use of everyday activities or occupations to treat the physical, mental, developmental, and emotional ailments that impact a patient’s ability to perform daily tasks.

Our therapist evaluates and treat people who have injuries, illnesses, or disabilities. They help meet goals to develop, recover, improve, and maintain skills needed for daily living. Our team here at Koester focuses on multiple levels of needs including ADL, bed mobility, orthotics, balance, pain, incontinence, mental health, isolation/mentality, dementia, and now long haulers with “post covid” symptoms. We have a wide array of testing and skills to develop the perfect plan for each individual.

“A little bit about our specialized team: The OT team consists of three, with a total of 58 years of experience in their field. Our occupational therapist, Janet Benkert, has 38 years of experience. Anna Abke COTA/L, has 18 years of experience and, Michaela Ruark COTA/L, has 2 years of experience. Together they make for a great team of knowledge to give each resident the best outcome possible,” said a press release.

“Throughout the month of April, we have been honored to recognize and celebrate the vital profession of our Occupational Therapy team members and the exceptional care they provide to help individuals regain activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, cooking, laundry, home management, etc. Not only do we help our patients gain independence, but we provide the necessary care to improve their quality of life.”