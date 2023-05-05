Miami East softball evens score with Covington

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team used timely hitting and amazing defense to post a 6-2 win over Covington to split the season series with the Buccs.

Covington is now 20-4 overall and 11-2 in the TRC, while Miami East is 12-6 overall and 10-2 in the TRC.

Covington has one game remaining with Riverside, while East still has to play Bethel and Riverside.

Riverside and Milton-Union are on game back with three conference losses.

The Vikings erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the second and took a 5-1 lead after three innings.

Covington closed to 5-2 in the top of the sixth, before Jaycee Roeth hit a towering home run in the home sixth for the final margin.

“Having that four run lead intead of three was big, along with taking some momentum away from Covington,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a five-hitter, striking out four, walking six and hitting one batter.

“Jacqueline (Kadel) was able to pitch out of some jams and the team made some big plays behind her,” Brian Kadel said. “Covington is a very good offensive team. It was a great team defensive effort, with several players coming up with big outs with runners in scoring position.”

Abigail Kadel was 2-3 with a double for Miami East. Roeth was 2-3 with the home run and two RBIs. Jadyn Bair had two RBIs and Rachael Haak walked three times, scoring twice.

For Covington, Meg Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Rogers helped herself at the plate with a double.