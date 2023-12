TROY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold its community night at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 West Main St., in Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m., with 20 percent of sales going to the animal care facility.

Laber of Love focuses on caring for older and sicker animals and ensuring they have a comfortable living space. For more information, go to www.laberoflovepetrescue.com.