TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is offering introductory lacrosse clinics this summer. Participants in both clinics will be split into age groups and are limited to 40 players each.

Learn Lacrosse Clinic (grades three – 12/Fall 2023): Saturday, July 15, Kyle Park, Tipp City, 9 a.m.- noon. Team up with Brandon Osenko and other lacrosse coaches to learn the rules of the game and how to play. All equipment will be provided. There is no charge but registration is required.

Boys Only Lacrosse Clinic (grades seven – 12/Fall 2023): Saturday, July 22, in Kyle Park, Tipp City, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are invited to join the Tipp City Red Devils Lacrosse Club for a Boys Only Lacrosse Clinic. The clinic will be instructed by the high school boy’s coaches and guest coaches from Columbus programs. This clinic is focused only on the boy’s game. There is a $10 fee for this clinic to help cover the expenses for the guest coaches coming from Columbus.

All gear will be provided for the clinics. Interested participants should register through TMCS at tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.