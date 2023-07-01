Police log
THURSDAY
-11:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Applebees on West Main Street.
-8:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.
-7:48 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Carl’s Cruise-In on West Main Street.
-2:23 p.m.: drug possession. Shannon B. Wood, 47, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
WEDNESDAY
-11:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Donato’s Pizza on West Main Street.
-8:35 p.m.: driving under suspension. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the south Interstate 75 on ramp. David A. Dillard, 49, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.
-8:32 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Shell on East Staunton Road.
-2:57 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of South Walnut Street.
-2:43 p.m.: passing bad checks. Krystal R. Washington, 36, of New Madison, was charged with passing bad checks.
-12:00 p.m. menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Home2Suites on Town Park Drive.
-9:08 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Cherry Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.